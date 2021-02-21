Alexa
Moore scores 24 to carry DePaul past St. John's 88-83

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 11:30
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Moore had a season-high 24 points as DePaul narrowly beat St. John’s 88-83 on Saturday night.

Darious Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-10, 2-10 Big East Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Ray Salnave added 11 points. Oscar Lopez Jr. had 10 points.

Julian Champagnie had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Red Storm (14-9, 8-8). Isaih Moore added 16 points. Dylan Addae-Wusu had 13 points.

The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Red Storm with the win. St. John’s defeated DePaul 81-68 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 12:50 GMT+08:00

