Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Martinez leads Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 11:07
Martinez leads Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Martinez scored 20 points as Wagner extended its win streak to eight games, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday night.

Alex Morales had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner (9-5, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford added 14 points and 12 rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 13 points.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 10 points for the Red Flash (6-14, 5-11), who shot 27% (15 of 56) from the floor. Myles Thompson and Ronell Giles Jr. added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 12:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'