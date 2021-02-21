Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 11:14
Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves. Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the NHL-leading Maple Leafs improve to 14-3-2.

Matthews also had two goals and two assists Thursday night at home in a 7-3 victory over Ottawa. He's the sixth player in franchise history to have a 16-game points streak, two back of record-holders Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.

Matthews scored both goals against the Canadiens on the power play.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Byron and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 22 shots.

The Canadiens played for the first time in a week after beating the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Toronto a week ago.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Sunday and Tuesday nights.

Updated : 2021-02-21 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'