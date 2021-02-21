Alexa
Ross scores 31 to carry Iona past MAAC leader Monmouth 88-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 10:50
Ross scores 31 to carry Iona past MAAC leader Monmouth 88-65

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross scored 31 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as Iona swept league-leading Monmouth 88-65 on Saturday night.

Iona edged Monmouth 91-86 on Friday. Saturday's game was originally scheduled as the first conference game of the season only to be rescheduled multiple times.

Asante Gist added 15 points for Iona (8-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dylan van Eyck added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ryan Myers had 12 points.

Deion Hammond had 16 points for the Hawks (10-7, 10-6). Myles Foster and Melik Martin each added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 12:49 GMT+08:00

