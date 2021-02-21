Alexa
Jones leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 79-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:59
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones scored a season-high 24 points, Ty Gordon added 22 and Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 79-68 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

Ryghe Lyons had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (13-6, 10-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kevin Johnson added 13 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points with five assists for the Bears (3-16, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Eddy Kayouloud added 19 points and seven rebounds. Collin Cooper had 16 points.

Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 74-72 on Jan. 16, earning a season sweep.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:23 GMT+08:00

