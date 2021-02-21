Alexa
Vrankic leads Santa Clara over Pepperdine 86-82

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:53
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 26 points as Santa Clara edged past Pepperdine 86-82 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams had 17 points for Santa Clara (10-6, 4-4 West Coast Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Christian Carlyle added 16 points. Giordan Williams had 10 points.

Santa Clara totaled 52 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Colbey Ross had 26 points and six assists for the Waves (10-9, 6-4). Jan Zidek added 18 points and nine rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

