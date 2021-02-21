Alexa
Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past N. Illinois 69-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:59
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points as Miami (Ohio) narrowly beat Northern Illinois 69-64 on Saturday.

Dalonte Brown had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Miami (9-9, 6-7 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Mekhi Lairy added 14 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had six rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson scored a career-high 22 points for the Huskies (2-13, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Tyler Cochran added 11 points. Zool Kueth had 10 points.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Miami defeated Northern Illinois 70-58 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

