Long Island-Brooklyn defeats Central Connecticut 87-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 10:09
NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Central Connecticut 87-74 on Saturday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (8-7, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added 15 points and six rebounds. Eral Penn had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Myles Baker had 23 points for the Blue Devils (4-14, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Stephane Ayangma added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Newkirk had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:23 GMT+08:00

