Curry a late scratch vs. Charlotte because of illness

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:36
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) during the first half of...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was a late scratch Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets after he became ill before tipoff.

The team said the illness is not COVID-19 related and that Curry was “just not feeling well.”

Curry had not been listed on the team’s injury report. He went through warmups and was even introduced before the game, but had returned to the locker room at that point. Mychal Mulder started in Curry’s place.

Even Dell Curry, Steph's father, seemed surprised. The elder Curry, a broadcaster for the Hornets, said on air: “Want me to send a text to his phone?”

Curry normally relishes a chance to play in his hometown of Charlotte, even though no fans are attending games this year at the Spectrum Center due to the pandemic.

Curry had 29 points in a 124-120 loss at Orlando on Friday night.

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:23 GMT+08:00

