No. 25 Missouri State women beat Bradley, win 11th straight

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:29
Brice Calip scored 17 points, Abby Hipp had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Missouri State beat Bradley 75-62 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win.

Sydney Wilson added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin had 10 for Missouri State (15-2, 11-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which is off to its best MVC start since going 11-0 in 2004. The Bears had a 12-0 conference start in 1996.

The Bears opened the third quarter on a 11-0 run and closed it with consecutive 3-pointers from Sydney Manning for a 54-39 lead. Manning scored six of her eight points in the third, and the Bears had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Gabi Haack scored 24 points to lead Bradley (12-10, 8-7). Lasha Petree had 13 points. The pair combined for five of the Braves' seven 3-pointers.

Bradley, which has lost two straight, hosts Illinois State on Thursday. Missouri State plays at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:23 GMT+08:00

