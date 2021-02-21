Alexa
Bohannon scores 23 to carry Youngstown St. past IUPUI 77-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:45
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon had 23 points as Youngstown State topped IUPUI 77-70 on Saturday.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 14 points for Youngstown State (14-11, 9-11 Horizon League). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points. Garrett Covington had 11 points.

Marcus Burk had 24 points for the Jaguars (8-9, 7-9). Elyjah Goss scored a season-high 21 points and had 15 rebounds. Nathan McClure had 16 points.

Jaylen Minnett, the Jaguars’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Penguins leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Youngstown State 72-70 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:23 GMT+08:00

