Irwin scores 31, carries No. 23 South Dakota State women

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:33
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin scored a career-high 31 points on Saturday night to help shorthanded No. 23 South Dakota State complete the road sweep of North Dakota State 69-60.

Irwin passed the 1,000-point milestone on a 3-pointer with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter and set a career high for the second straight night. She scored 25 for South Dakota State (19-2, 12-0 Summit League) in Friday night’s 86-78 win over the Bison (14-6, 9-5).

Irwin made 11 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all five foul shots. Her boost in production came in the absence of Jackrabbits leading scorer Myah Selland (19.2 ppg) and fellow starter Tori Nelson (9.4). Both players left the game Friday night with apparent knee injuries.

It was South Dakota State’s 16th straight win, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Summit League tournament and at least a share of the regular season title. Paiton Burckhard added 11 points.

Ryan Cobbins had 16 points for North Dakota State. Kadie Deaton added 11 points and Emily Dietz scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:22 GMT+08:00

