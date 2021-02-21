Alexa
Wright St. beats NKU 77-71 for share of Horizon League title

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:47
Wright St. beats NKU 77-71 for share of Horizon League title

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 21 points to lead Wright State to a 77-71 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night to clinch a share of the Horizon League regular season title.

It was the third straight league title for Wright State (18-5, 16-4), which rebounded from an 81-75 loss to the Norse (13-10, 11-7) on Friday that ended a nine-game winning streak. The Raiders share the title with Cleveland State.

Tanner Holden scored 18 points and Loudon Love added 18 with 11 rebounds for Wright State. Tim Finke had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Marques Warrick had 21 points for the Norse. Bryson Langdon added 16 points and six assists. Adrian Nelson had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Trevon Faulkner had nine points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

