White scores 21 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 77-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 08:57
White scores 21 to lift Texas A&M-CC past Lamar 77-68

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jalen White had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi broke its nine-game losing streak, topping Lamar 77-68 on Saturday.

De’Lazarus Keys had 15 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-15, 1-9 Southland Conference). Myles Smith added 14 points. Simeon Fryer had 10 points.

Davion Buster had 20 points for the Cardinals (4-16, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Avery Sullivan added 14 points. Kasen Harrison had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:22 GMT+08:00

