Finch scores game-winner for Jacksonville State

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:08
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —

Jalen Finch drove the length of the floor to score on a last-second layup to send Jacksonville State to a 77-76 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Darian Adams had 19 points to lead five Jacksonville State players in double figures. Finch scored 18 points for the Gamecocks. Jay Pal chipped in 14 as did Brandon Huffman, who added nine rebounds and three blocks. Kayne Henry had 10 points.

Mark Freeman scored a career-high 29 points plus 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Tigers (4-17, 3-15 Ohio Valley Conference). Shakem Johnson added 14 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee State 65-64 on Jan. 14.

