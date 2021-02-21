Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Patton carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 67-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 09:09
Patton carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 67-55

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Torrey Patton tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Cleveland State to a share of the Horizon League regular-season championship with a 67-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Cleveland State shares the title with 16-4 league marks after both split their weekend series.

Patton made 8 of 10 from the free throw line to help the Vikings set a record with their eighth conference road win and help them tie

Tre Gomillion had 18 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (16-7). D’Moi Hodge added 13 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 11 points.

Jalon Pipkins had 17 points for the Mastodons (7-14, 6-14). Bobby Planutis added 12 points and seven rebounds. Demetric Horton had 10 points.

The Vikings improve to 3-1 against the Mastodons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Cleveland State 75-68 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan