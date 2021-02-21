Alexa
Smith scores 22 to lead E. Illinois past Austin Peay 76-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 08:52
Smith scores 22 to lead E. Illinois past Austin Peay 76-69

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mack Smith had a season-high 22 points as Eastern Illinois beat Austin Peay 76-69 on Saturday.

Jordan Skipper-Brown had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (9-16, 6-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Marvin Johnson added 12 points and six rebounds.

Terry Taylor had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Governors (14-10, 10-8). Mike Peake added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Reginald Gee had 11 points.

Jordyn Adams, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Governors, failed to make a shot (0 of 5) and didn't score

The Panthers evened the season series against the Governors with the win. Austin Peay defeated Eastern Illinois 74-71 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

