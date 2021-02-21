Alexa
Cruz scores 17 off bench, Fairfield beats Canisius 66-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 08:45
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 17 points off the bench to carry Fairfield to a 66-53 win over Canisius on Saturday.

Jake Wojcik had 16 points for Fairfield (6-15, 6-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook added 10 points and eight rebounds. Chris Maidoh had nine rebounds.

Malek Green had 14 points for the Golden Griffins (6-4, 6-4), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Majesty Brandon added 13 points. Armon Harried had 10 points.

The Stags leveled the season series against the Golden Griffins with the win. Canisius defeated Fairfield 80-69 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

