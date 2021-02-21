Alexa
John Gosden-trained Mishriff wins Saudi Cup

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 08:50
Irish jockey David Egan celebrates as rides his horse Mishriff after reaching the finish point of the final race of the $20 million, the Saudi Cup, at...

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Mishriff powered home to wear down American ace Charlatan on Saturday and win the world’s most valuable horse race, the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

The first prize was $10 million.

The John Gosden-trained colt, owned by Prince Faisal, made his stamina tell over the nine furlongs after the two U.S. heavyweights, Charlatan and Knicks Go, had gone head-to-head in the early stages.

Mishriff's 21-year-old jockey, David Egan, was able to stay on their heels as the star pair turned for home at King Abdulaziz Racetrack.

Knicks Go dropped away, leaving Mishriff to gradually reduce Charlatan’s lead and get up in the closing stages to win by a length. Great Scot finished third.

