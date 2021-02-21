Alexa
Gilyard, Francis lift Richmond past Duquesne 79-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 08:38
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 17 points apiece as Richmond topped Duquesne 79-72 on Saturday.

Tyler Burton added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders (12-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo had 13 points.

Richmond scored the last seven points of the game after Michael Hughes tied the game with a layup with just under a minute to play. Gilyard and Francis both hit a pair of free throws before Gilyard knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hughes scored a season-high 20 points plus nine rebounds and three assists for the Dukes (7-7, 6-6). Chad Baker added 12 points. Marcus Weathers had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

