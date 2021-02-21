Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Potter scores 20 to lead Morehead St. over UT Martin 79-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 08:26
Potter scores 20 to lead Morehead St. over UT Martin 79-69

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 20 points as Morehead State defeated UT Martin 79-69 on Saturday.

Potter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Johni Broome had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State (17-7, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Devon Cooper added 13 points. James Baker, Jr. had 13 points.

After Morehead State outscored UT Martin 45-35 in the first half, both teams scored 34 in the second as the visitors clinched the 10-point victory. The Eagles’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Cameron Holden had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 5-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Jonte Coleman added 10 points.

Jaron Williams, the Skyhawks’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks this season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-44 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 09:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan