Aiken Jr. leads Eastern Washington over Montana 90-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 07:57
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kim Aiken Jr. had 28 points plus 10 rebounds for his 20th career double-double and Eastern Washington won its ninth consecutive game, beating Montana 90-76 on Saturday.

Michael Meadows added 20 points for the Eagles who swept their arch-rival Montana for the first time in 18 years.

Tanner Groves had 14 points for Eastern Washington (12-6, 11-2 Big Sky Conference), which holds a 2-1/2 game lead on Southern Utah. All 11 teams advance to the Big Sky Tournament at Boise, March 10.

Josh Bannan scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (9-12, 5-9). Robby Beasley added 16 points. Cameron Parker had 12 points and 10 assists.

Eastern Washington defeated Montana 90-76 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 09:47 GMT+08:00

