By Associated Press
2021/02/21 07:28
Green leads Old Dominion over UAB 65-58

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Green scored 16 points and Old Dominion topped UAB 65-58 on Saturday

The Monarchs avenged Friday’s 76-69 loss against UAB.

Malik Curry had 11 points for Old Dominion (12-6, 8-4 Conference USA) and Kalu Ezikpe added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Quan Jackson scored a career-high 28 points for the Blazers (17-5, 10-4) and Michael Ertel added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 09:45 GMT+08:00

