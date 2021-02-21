Alexa
Oduro scores 27 to lead George Mason over VCU 79-76 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 07:37
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had a career-high 27 points as George Mason narrowly beat VCU 79-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Jordan Miller had 15 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (10-8, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Greene added 14 points. Otis Frazier III had 10 points.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 17 points for the Rams (16-5, 9-3), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Vince Williams Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jamir Watkins had 13 points.

The Patriots leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. VCU defeated George Mason 66-61 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 09:45 GMT+08:00

