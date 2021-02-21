Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 07:16
Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says three people have died in a shooting at a gun store in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Gun Store Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking two people who were later pronounced dead.

He said several other individuals then engaged the original suspect, both inside and outside of the building and that one other person also died.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all — whether the initial suspect, customers or store employees — and authorities are trying to piece together informmation at the scene.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined details of what happened.

Updated : 2021-02-21 08:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan