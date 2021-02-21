Alexa
Scott scores 16 to lead Portland St. over Idaho 71-40

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 06:54
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — James Scott posted 16 points as Portland State easily beat Idaho 71-40 on Saturday.

Jacob Eyman had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Portland State (8-9, 5-5 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Kyle Greeley added six rebounds.

Idaho totaled 16 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Damen Thacker had 13 points for the Vandals (0-19, 0-16), who have now lost 19 games in a row to start the season.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Portland State defeated Idaho 84-64 on Thursday.

Updated : 2021-02-21 08:17 GMT+08:00

