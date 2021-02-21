Alexa
Haarms scores 21 to carry BYU over Loyola Marymount 88-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 07:13
Haarms scores 21 to carry BYU over Loyola Marymount 88-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Haarms had 21 points as BYU beat Loyola Marymount 88-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Lohner had 18 points and seven rebounds for BYU (17-5, 8-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Barcello added 15 points. Brandon Averette had 14 points.

BYU dominated the first half and led 47-25 at the break. The Lions’ 46 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Ivan Alipiev scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (11-7, 6-4), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Eli Scott added 17 points. Keli Leaupepe had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 08:17 GMT+08:00

