Fulham helps PL survival bid by beating Sheffield United 1-0

Fulham's Ademola Lookman, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Sheffiel... Fulham's Ademola Lookman, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Sheffield United at Craven Cottage in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Fulham beat last-place Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday to boost its own Premier League survival bid.

Ademola Lookman broke the deadlock in the 61st minute to take Fulham within three points of 17th-place Newcastle.

Lookman worked his way into the penalty area from the left-hand side before firing a low shot into the net.

It secured Fulham's fourth win from 25 league games this season.

