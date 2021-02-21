Alexa
Fulham helps PL survival bid by beating Sheffield United 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 06:45
LONDON (AP) — Fulham beat last-place Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday to boost its own Premier League survival bid.

Ademola Lookman broke the deadlock in the 61st minute to take Fulham within three points of 17th-place Newcastle.

Lookman worked his way into the penalty area from the left-hand side before firing a low shot into the net.

It secured Fulham's fourth win from 25 league games this season.

Updated : 2021-02-21 08:16 GMT+08:00

