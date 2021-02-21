Alexa
Brown, Porter lead Weber St. past N. Arizona 74-52

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 05:56
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown had 15 points to lead five Weber State players in double figures as the Wildcats won their 10th straight home game, rolling past Northern Arizona 74-52 on Saturday.

Zahir Porter added 13 points for the Wildcats(14-5, 9-3 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara chipped in 11, Dillon Jones scored 10 and Cody Carlson had 10. Sisoho Jawara also had six assists, while Jones posted eight rebounds and five steals.

Luke Avdalovic had 16 points for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 4-8). Nik Mains added eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 92-59 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 08:16 GMT+08:00

