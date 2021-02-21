Alexa
Burford carries Elon over William & Mary 75-54

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 06:03
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Burford had a career-high 27 points as Elon easily defeated William & Mary 75-54 on Saturday.

Ikenna Ndugba added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix (5-8, 2-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Ndugba also had eight rebounds. Michael Graham had four blocks for Elon.

Elon dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Phoenix’s 44 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Connor Kochera had 20 points for the Tribe (6-8, 4-5). Ben Wight added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Luke Loewe, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Tribe, had 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

