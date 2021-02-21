Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pau Gasol denies reports of deal with Barcelona

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 06:06
Pau Gasol denies reports of deal with Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Pau Gasol denied Spanish media reports on Saturday that he has reached a deal to return to Spain to play for Barcelona.

Gasol said on Twitter he remains “focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet.”

Media reports in Spain said he had chosen to return to the team where he began his career in the late 1990s.

The 40-year-old Gasol has been trying to regain his fitness to be ready to play in his fifth Olympic Games. He said last year that he needed to be playing this season to give himself a chance of making it to Tokyo.

“As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels,” said Gasol, who has been out of action for almost two years after undergoing foot surgery.

On Thursday, the three-time Olympic medalist with Spain posted a video of him training. He said he was “every week feeling better and stronger!”

Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-21 08:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan