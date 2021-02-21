Alexa
Wofford wins program's 1st February game, 31-14 over Mercer

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 05:42
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Irvin Mulligan ran for 90 yards and a touchdown and Wofford opened its season on Saturday with a 31-14 win over Mercer in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

It was the first game in school history played by the Terriers (1-0) in the month of February. It was the first time the Bears (0-4) played in the spring since 1892.

Mulligan opened the scoring on the three-time defending SoCon champion’s second drive of the game, capitalizing on a short field after the first of Mercer’s three lost fumbles. Ryan Lovelace capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive to make it 17-0 with 1:11 left in the half.

Mercer’s Deondre Johnson scored a 4-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Wofford immediately answered with a touchdown-scoring drive capped by Nathan Walker’s 2-yard run and led 31-7 early in the fourth quarter after Jamari Broussard’s 12-yard TD run.

Nakendrick Clark ran 17 times for 67 yards for Mercer.

Updated : 2021-02-21 06:48 GMT+08:00

