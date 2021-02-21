Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Aldama scores 27 to lead Loyola (MD) over Lehigh 75-47

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 05:23
Aldama scores 27 to lead Loyola (MD) over Lehigh 75-47

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 27 points with the help of 4—for-6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc and Loyola (MD) smoked Lehigh 75-47 on Saturday.

Aldama also grabbed seven rebounds.

Luke Johnson scored 10 points for Loyola (3-7, 3-7 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Golden Dike grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in the win.

Nic Lynch had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-8, 3-8), Ben Li added 13 points and Evan Taylor snared 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan