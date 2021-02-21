Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brown's late layup sends The Citadel past VMI 75-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 05:42
Brown's late layup sends The Citadel past VMI 75-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 14 points with 14 rebounds and his driving layup down the middle of the lane with 0.8 seconds led The Citadel past VMI 75-74 on Saturday.

Kaiden Rice led the Bulldogs (12-9, 5-9 Southern Conference) with 20 points and Fletcher Abee scored 19. Tyler Moffe added 13 points and collared 10 boards.

Jake Stephens had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Keydets (12-11, 7-7). Kamdyn Curfman and Greg Parham each scored 17 points and Myles Lewis grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs avenged VMI's 110-103 win on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan