Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Charleston uses Jesper's 38 to beat D-II Columbus St. in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 05:14
Charleston uses Jesper's 38 to beat D-II Columbus St. in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper scored a career-high 38 points and College of Charleston needed overtime to beat feisty Division II-representative Columbus State 86-83 in overtime on Saturday.

Jesper's jump shot with 2:38 left in the extra session gave Charleston an 82-81 lead and they led the rest of the way. Jesper made 13-of-18 shots, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range missed just one of nine free-throw attempts. Payton Willis had 16 points for Charleston (9-9).

Hunter Preston had 19 points and seven rebounds for Columbus State. Kalen Clifton added 14 points and Christian Chambers 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 06:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan