Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Richardson, Cummings lead Colgate over Boston U. 82-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 04:48
Richardson, Cummings lead Colgate over Boston U. 82-72

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson and Nelly Cummings scored 17 points apiece as Colgate won its ninth straight game, defeating Boston University 82-72 on Saturday. Jeff Woodward added 15 points for the Raiders. Cummings also had six rebounds, while Woodward posted three assists.

Jordan Burns had 11 points and seven assists for Colgate (10-1, 10-1 Patriot League).

Jack Ferguson, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Raiders, had only 6 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Sukhmail Mathon had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-7, 5-7). Javante McCoy added 15 points. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University 89-45 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 06:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan