Nwandu's late bucket lifts Niagara past Siena in 64-62 win

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 03:52
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had 16 points and five assists and his layup with 25 seconds to go gave Niagara the lead for good and the Purple Eagles held on to beat Siena 64-62 on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond added 15 points for Niagara (8-9, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Jordan King had 13 points for the Saints (8-3, 8-3), Kyle Young and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 and Manny Camper had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

