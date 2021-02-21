Alexa
Summers leads Navy past American 72-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 04:18
WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Summers had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lift Navy to a 72-60 win over American on Saturday.

Patrick Dorsey had 15 points and six rebounds for Navy (12-2, 9-1 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Daniel Deaver added 10 points and seven rebounds. Cam Davis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Josh Alexander had 19 points and four blocks for the Eagles (2-3, 2-3). Jamir Harris added 14 points.

The Midshipmen are undefeated in three games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Navy defeated American 71-59 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 05:16 GMT+08:00

