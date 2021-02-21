Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Forbes near-perfect shooting sends UCF past Tulane 84-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 03:42
Forbes near-perfect shooting sends UCF past Tulane 84-81

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored a season-high 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Central Florida held off Tulane for an 84-81 win on Saturday.

Jaylen Forbes hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to help the Green Wave pull within two, but they couldn’t get closer.

Darius Perry added 20 points for Central Florida (8-11, 6-10 American Athletic Conference) and Darin Green Jr. and C.J. Walker each scored 14. Central Florida registered a season-high 22 assists.

Jaylen Forbes scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals for the Green Wave (9-9, 4-9), Jordan Walker scored 18 points with eight assists, and Gabe Watson scored 13.

The Knights have beaten Tulane twice this season with the other win coming in a 53-49 contest on Feb. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 05:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan