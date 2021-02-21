Karachi starts PSL title defense with easy win vs Quetta

Karachi Kings Arshad Iqbal, right, celebrates with teammate Joe Clarke after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators Ben Cutting, left, during a Pakist... Karachi Kings Arshad Iqbal, right, celebrates with teammate Joe Clarke after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators Ben Cutting, left, during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Karachi Kings Arshad Iqbal, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators Azam Khan during a Pakistan Super League T2... Karachi Kings Arshad Iqbal, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiators Azam Khan during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Quetta Gladiators Chris Gayle, front, walks back, while Karachi Kings players celebrate his dismissal during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match... Quetta Gladiators Chris Gayle, front, walks back, while Karachi Kings players celebrate his dismissal during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Cricket fans cheer while they arrive at the National Stadium to watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta... Cricket fans cheer while they arrive at the National Stadium to watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. Spectators returned to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Pakistan police officers frisk cricket fans upon their arrival at the National Stadium to watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match betwee... Pakistan police officers frisk cricket fans upon their arrival at the National Stadium to watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. Spectators returned to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Cricket fans watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakist... Cricket fans watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Cricket fans hold National flags while they arrive at the National Stadium to watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Ki... Cricket fans hold National flags while they arrive at the National Stadium to watch Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20 2021. Spectators returned to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Karachi Kings began their Pakistan Super League title defense with a clinical seven-wicket victory over former champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday as cricket fans returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 4,000 mask-wearing fans at the National Stadium watched the home team dismiss Quetta for 121 in 18.2 overs in the opening game of Pakistan's premier Twenty20 competition.

West Indies veteran Chris Gayle, playing in Pakistan after 14 years, top-scored for Quetta with 39 off 24 balls but Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals after being put into bat.

English wicketkeeper Joe Clarke hit a brisk 46 off 23 balls with six fours and three sixes as Karachi cruised to 126-3 with more than six overs to spare.

Karachi fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who has quit international cricket, pinned down free-scoring Gayle early on and completed 50 wickets in the PSL by claiming 1-14 in four overs.

Gayle showed the threat of his power-hitting by smashing two sixes and a four against fast bowler Aamer Yamin. But the 41-year-old West Indian was undone by Australian fast bowler Daniel Christian’s slower delivery and offered a tame catch at short third man as Quetta slipped to 68-4 in the ninth over.

Arshad Iqbal, a 20-year-old rookie fast bowler, was the pick of Karachi's bowlers with 3-16 to restrict the 2019 champions to a below-par total.

___

