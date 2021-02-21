Alexa
10-man West Brom draws 0-0 at Burnley in Premier League

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 02:28
CORRECTS ID OF PLAYER West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley reacts as referee Mike Dean shows a red card to Semi Ajayi during the English Premier Leag...
CORRECTS ID OF PLAYER Referee Mike Dean shows a red card to West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi as teammates Kyle Bartley, center rear and Darnell Fur...
West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu holds hi s face after missing a chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and West Bro...
Burnley's goalkeeper Nick Pope, right, makes a face against West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu during the English Premier League soccer match between...
Burnley's goalkeeper Nick Pope, 2nd right, watches as his teammates James Tarkowski, left, and Josh Brownhill, 2nd left, deny West Bromwich Albion's M...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mike Dean, refereeing his first match since asking for a break after receiving death threats on social media, dismissed Ajayi after the defender’s handball denied Matej Vydra from going clean through on goal.

That left the relegation-threatened visitors to play with 10 men for the remaining hour but they had the clearer chances after the break, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mbaye Diagne and Matheus Pereira all going close.

Diagne clattered the top of the crossbar from close range while Pereira’s effort was blocked on the line by James Tarkowski, with West Brom settling for a draw that leaves them 11 points adrift of Premier League safety.

Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone.

Updated : 2021-02-21 03:44 GMT+08:00

