Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Frankfurt beats Bayern 2-1 to reinvigorate Bundesliga race

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/21 01:00
Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, left, celebrates with team mates after he scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintrac...
Munich's Robert Lewandowski walks on the pitch during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, G...
Munich's Leroy Sane controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, S...
Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt...
Frankfurt's players wear the pictures and names of the victims of the shooting in Hanau a year ago on their training jackets, prior to the German Bund...
Frankfurt's players wear the pictures and names of the victims of the shooting in Hanau a year ago on their training jackets, prior to the German Bund...
German national soccer team coach Joachim Loew sits in the stands prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern M...
Frankfurt's Ragnar Ache, left, and Munich's Jerome Boateng, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht ...
Goalkeeper Robin Zentner of Mainz fails to safe the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Mainz 05 i...
Kevin Stoeger, left, from Mainz celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladb...
Stuttgart's Tanguy Coulibaly, left, and Cologne's Elvis Rexhbe challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne ...
Cologne's Emmanuel Dennis reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and VfB Stuttgart in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb....
Berlin's Grischa Proemel, left, scores against Freiburg's goalkeeper Florian Mueller, center, the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer mat...
Philipp Mwene, center, of Mainz and Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bo...
Referee Sascha Stegemann, right, shows Munich coach Hansi Flick, left, the yellow card during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Fra...

Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, left, celebrates with team mates after he scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintrac...

Munich's Robert Lewandowski walks on the pitch during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, G...

Munich's Leroy Sane controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany, S...

Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt...

Frankfurt's players wear the pictures and names of the victims of the shooting in Hanau a year ago on their training jackets, prior to the German Bund...

Frankfurt's players wear the pictures and names of the victims of the shooting in Hanau a year ago on their training jackets, prior to the German Bund...

German national soccer team coach Joachim Loew sits in the stands prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern M...

Frankfurt's Ragnar Ache, left, and Munich's Jerome Boateng, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht ...

Goalkeeper Robin Zentner of Mainz fails to safe the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Mainz 05 i...

Kevin Stoeger, left, from Mainz celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladb...

Stuttgart's Tanguy Coulibaly, left, and Cologne's Elvis Rexhbe challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne ...

Cologne's Emmanuel Dennis reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and VfB Stuttgart in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb....

Berlin's Grischa Proemel, left, scores against Freiburg's goalkeeper Florian Mueller, center, the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer mat...

Philipp Mwene, center, of Mainz and Moenchengladbach's Lars Stindl, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bo...

Referee Sascha Stegemann, right, shows Munich coach Hansi Flick, left, the yellow card during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Fra...

BERLIN (AP) — Amin Younes reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over first-place Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st as Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021.

Younes, who tormented Bayern’s defense in the first half, marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of an attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time.

Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow.

Bayern also had enforced absences with Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon his left thigh in training on Thursday. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half.

Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while Frankfurt is now just seven points off the lead.

Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away, Union Berlin won 1-0 in Freiburg and Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win at Cologne.

Last-place Schalke hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2021-02-21 02:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan