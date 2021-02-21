Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 00:54
Britain's Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII's hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Phi...
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII's hospital in London, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, to visit his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Pa...
Britain's Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII's hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Phi...
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII's hospital in London, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, to visit his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Pa...
Media wait outside of the King Edward VII Hospital as Police officers patrol the entrance in London, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Buckingham Palace said t...
A child poses with a Get Well message for Prince Philip, as police officers patrol the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Saturd...
A child poses with a Get Well message for Prince Philip, as police officers patrol the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Saturd...
Police officers patrol the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to re...

Britain's Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII's hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Phi...

Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII's hospital in London, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, to visit his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Pa...

Britain's Prince Charles leaves the King Edward VII's hospital by car in London, Saturday Feb.20, 2021, following a visit to see his father Prince Phi...

Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII's hospital in London, Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, to visit his father Prince Philip. Buckingham Pa...

Media wait outside of the King Edward VII Hospital as Police officers patrol the entrance in London, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Buckingham Palace said t...

A child poses with a Get Well message for Prince Philip, as police officers patrol the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Saturd...

A child poses with a Get Well message for Prince Philip, as police officers patrol the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Saturd...

Police officers patrol the side entrance of the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to re...

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill.

Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed for about half an hour. The hospital's website says visits are only allowed in “exceptional circumstances” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

The royal household is planning celebrations to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The youngest great-grandchild, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, was born Feb. 9 and has been named Augustus Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with one of his middle names a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Updated : 2021-02-21 02:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan
Ukrainian model shares touching story behind her move to Taiwan