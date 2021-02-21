Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria

Lazio's Luis Alberto, center, is hugged by, Lazio's Joaquin Correa after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria a...
Lazio's Luis Alberto, center, is hugged by, Lazio's Joaquin Correa after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Sampdoria's Adrien Silva, left, and Lazio's Adam Marusic vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome'...
Sampdoria's Adrien Silva, left, and Lazio's Adam Marusic vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri holds the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday...
Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri holds the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
The empty seats of the Olympic stadium are reflected on the windows of the press center during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Samp...
The empty seats of the Olympic stadium are reflected on the windows of the press center during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
ROME (AP) — Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.
The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.
Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.
Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.
Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.
Later Saturday, it's Genoa vs. Hellas Verona and Sassuolo vs Bologna.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports