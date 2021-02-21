Alexa
Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 00:48
Lazio's Luis Alberto, center, is hugged by, Lazio's Joaquin Correa after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria a...
Sampdoria's Adrien Silva, left, and Lazio's Adam Marusic vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome'...
Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri holds the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday...
The empty seats of the Olympic stadium are reflected on the windows of the press center during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Samp...

ROME (AP) — Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.

The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.

Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.

Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.

Later Saturday, it's Genoa vs. Hellas Verona and Sassuolo vs Bologna.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-21 02:16 GMT+08:00

