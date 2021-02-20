Alexa
Abi's late goal earns Saint-Etienne 1-1 home draw with Reims

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 23:47
PARIS (AP) — Substitute Charles Abi struck late to earn Saint-Etienne a 1-1 home draw with Reims on Saturday and extend its unbeaten run in the French league to five games.

Abi pounced from close range in the 88th minute after Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi headed off his line following a free kick and the ball fell kindly to him.

Saint-Etienne should have gone ahead, but striker Denis Bouanga hastily shot wide from just meters out in the first minute of injury time.

In an even contest between sides hovering just under mid-table, promising Ivory Coast forward El Bilal Toure headed Reims ahead in the 71st from Moussa Doumbia's cross.

Later Saturday, sixth-place Marseille was at 18th-place Nantes with both sides winning their previous game after a long spell without a victory.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lille are in action on Sunday with PSG hosting fourth-place Monaco and Lille away to in-form Lorient.

Lyon won 3-2 at Brest on Friday to take the lead but will drop back down to third if PSG and Lille at least draw their matches on Sunday.

Lille sits in second place and is one point ahead of PSG in third.

