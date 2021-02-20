Alexa
6N: France players Haouas, Villiere test positive for virus

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 23:24
MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — France prop Mohammed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in isolation ahead of their team's next Six Nations match.

The French rugby federation said in a statement Saturday that the players were tested on Friday, when scrumhalf Antoine Dupont also tested positive for the virus.

Coach Fabien Galthie tested positive following last Sunday's 15-13 win at Ireland, ending a 10-year Dublin drought, and all three players started in that game.

Haouas was sent off for punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in the 2020 Six Nations.

France (2-0) hosts Scotland (1-1) on Feb. 28 at Stade de France and the FFR will announce its 31-man squad for that match on Sunday.

France was runner-up to England last year.

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-21 00:44 GMT+08:00

