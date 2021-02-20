Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33 4-1-0 6-2-2 10-3-2
Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44 5-2-2 3-1-1 8-3-3
Washington 15 8 4 3 19 53 53 5-2-1 3-2-2 8-4-3
N.Y. Islanders 16 8 5 3 19 39 38 4-0-1 4-5-2 8-5-3
Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 48 51 6-1-0 2-5-1 8-6-1
New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 31 30 2-2-1 4-1-1 6-3-2
N.Y. Rangers 15 5 7 3 13 36 41 3-5-2 2-2-1 5-7-3
Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 32 41 2-5-1 2-2-1 4-7-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 15 11 2 2 24 55 45 5-2-1 6-0-1 11-2-2
Carolina 15 11 3 1 23 58 43 5-0-1 6-3-0 11-3-1
Chicago 19 9 6 4 22 55 56 5-2-1 4-4-3 9-6-4
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 6-1-0 4-2-1 10-3-1
Columbus 18 8 6 4 20 53 60 5-2-2 3-4-2 8-6-4
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4
Nashville 16 6 10 0 12 36 55 5-4-0 1-6-0 6-10-0
Detroit 19 4 12 3 11 37 63 2-5-2 2-7-1 4-12-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 17 10 5 2 22 55 51 4-3-2 6-2-0 10-5-2
Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 8-2-1 2-1-0 10-3-1
Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 4-1-0 4-3-1 8-4-1
Arizona 16 7 6 3 17 42 45 4-3-3 3-3-0 7-6-3
Los Angeles 15 6 6 3 15 47 46 3-2-3 3-4-0 6-6-3
Anaheim 17 6 8 3 15 33 45 3-4-2 3-4-1 6-8-3
Minnesota 13 7 6 0 14 33 35 3-3-0 4-3-0 7-6-0
San Jose 15 6 7 2 14 40 54 1-1-0 5-6-2 6-7-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 18 13 3 2 28 67 48 8-2-1 5-1-1 13-3-2
Edmonton 19 11 8 0 22 65 61 5-5-0 6-3-0 11-8-0
Winnipeg 17 10 6 1 21 57 46 6-3-1 4-3-0 10-6-1
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 3-4-0 6-0-2 9-4-2
Calgary 17 8 8 1 17 46 47 4-4-0 4-4-1 8-8-1
Vancouver 21 8 12 1 17 62 74 5-4-1 3-8-0 8-12-1
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78 1-5-1 3-9-0 4-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Friday's Games

Carolina 5, Chicago 3

Florida 7, Detroit 2

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Winnipeg 2, Vancouver 0

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, ppd

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-21 00:44 GMT+08:00

