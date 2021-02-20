Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
Bridgeport 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 18
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 8
Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10
Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 12
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 11
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Grand Rapids 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Rockford 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 19
Cleveland 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19
Rochester 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 12
Hershey 4 2 0 2 0 6 10 10
Lehigh Valley 3 2 0 1 0 5 8 7
Binghamton 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 12
WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 11
Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 15
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 7 6 1 0 0 12 21 17
Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
Colorado 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 10
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Ontario 7 1 5 1 0 3 16 27
Bakersfield 6 1 5 0 0 2 13 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Providence 1, Bridgeport 0

Manitoba 2, Toronto 1

Laval 5, Belleville 2

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 2

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Stockton, ppd

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-21 00:44 GMT+08:00

