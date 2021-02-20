All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|8
|Hartford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Bridgeport
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|8
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Manitoba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|11
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Rockford
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|11
|19
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Rochester
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Hershey
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|10
|10
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|7
|Binghamton
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|12
|WB/Scranton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|11
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|15
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|21
|17
|Henderson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Colorado
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Ontario
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|16
|27
|Bakersfield
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|19
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Providence 1, Bridgeport 0
Manitoba 2, Toronto 1
Laval 5, Belleville 2
Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 2
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Henderson at Stockton, ppd
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.