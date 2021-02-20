Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 15 8 4 2 1 19 44 38
Macon 11 7 2 1 1 16 28 20
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Knoxville 14 7 7 0 0 14 42 41
Birmingham 15 5 7 3 0 13 36 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 1

Macon 2, Pensacola 0

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-21 00:43 GMT+08:00

