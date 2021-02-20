SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|15
|8
|4
|2
|1
|19
|44
|38
|Macon
|11
|7
|2
|1
|1
|16
|28
|20
|Huntsville
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|44
|43
|Knoxville
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|42
|41
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|36
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Knoxville 5, Birmingham 1
Macon 2, Pensacola 0
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled