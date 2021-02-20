Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/20 20:24
Cricketer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of PSL start

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A cricketer competing in the Pakistan Super League tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the start of country’s premier domestic Twenty20 competition on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board did not identity the player but said he “will now remain in quarantine for 10 days" and will need two negative tests to reintegrate with his team.

Also, a senior player and a team official competing in the PSL have been placed in a three-day quarantine for breaching their bio-secure bubble on Friday.

The PCB said both came into contact with a person outside the bubble, and now they require two negative tests to re-enter. They were not identified.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“The health and safety of all individuals is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event. All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB COVID-19 protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-20 21:42 GMT+08:00

